Financial Contrast: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BAB and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BAB has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.44% 9.03% BT Brands -3.54% -4.92% -3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.29 million 1.74 $430,000.00 $0.05 15.75 BT Brands $12.60 million 1.40 -$560,000.00 ($0.10) -27.50

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BAB beats BT Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

