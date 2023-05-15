Financial Review: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -25.17% N/A -21.16% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MIND Technology and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81

Valuation and Earnings

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than MIND Technology.

This table compares MIND Technology and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $35.09 million 0.16 -$8.83 million ($0.91) -0.45 Nextracker $1.46 billion 1.24 $50.91 million N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextracker beats MIND Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

