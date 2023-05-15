Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

MFC stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

