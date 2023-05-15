B. Riley Trims The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Target Price to $11.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The Arena Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 170,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,378,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,414.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

About The Arena Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AREN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

