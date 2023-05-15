Stifel Nicolaus Raises AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $22.50

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APP. UBS Group downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

