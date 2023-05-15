Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.01 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 971,341 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

