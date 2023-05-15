G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

