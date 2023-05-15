NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.47%. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 83.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NewtekOne by 81.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

