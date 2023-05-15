Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

