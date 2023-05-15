Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.86 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

