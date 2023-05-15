StockNews.com Downgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 10.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

