Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
