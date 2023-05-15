Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

