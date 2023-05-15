Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.