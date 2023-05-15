StockNews.com Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $491.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.