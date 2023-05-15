Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

