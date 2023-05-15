StockNews.com Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.