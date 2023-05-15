OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

