OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.68.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
