OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

