Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AROC has been the subject of a number of other reports. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

