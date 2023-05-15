US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

US Foods stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 234.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in US Foods by 167.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

