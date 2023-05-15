Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

ADVM stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

