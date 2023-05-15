SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) vs. Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Critical Review

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% Moog 5.38% 12.08% 5.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A Moog $3.14 billion 0.92 $155.18 million $5.27 17.13

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Moog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMX (Security Matters) Public and Moog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Moog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moog beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

