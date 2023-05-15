Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) vs. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $612.48 million 0.65 -$34.06 million ($0.73) -8.25 Southland $1.16 billion 0.29 $1.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Southland has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.89% -10.88% -4.16% Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.68%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Summary

Southland beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

