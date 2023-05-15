Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 0 0 2.00 REE Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1,124.61%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $100.94 million 0.32 -$260.69 million ($0.52) -0.08 REE Automotive $10,000.00 10,963.96 -$107.42 million ($0.37) -0.90

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -258.28% -60.66% -43.22% REE Automotive N/A -61.13% -51.36%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers. The Ideanimics Energy is involved in charging and energy-related services. The Ideanomics Capital segment provides financing support to the company’s Mobility and Energy business unit. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

