Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Financial Survey

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group -5.23% -2.25% -1.46% Aris Water Solutions 0.53% 6.23% 3.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $973.06 million 1.05 -$87.78 million ($0.33) -20.39 Aris Water Solutions $341.60 million 1.53 $1.70 million $0.24 37.88

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Volatility & Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The company operates through the following business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. The Well Intervention segment offers vessels and related equipment that are used to perform well intervention services primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea regions. The Robotics segment involves four chartered vessels and also includes ROVs, trenchers and ROVDrills designed to complement offshore construction and well intervention services. The Production Facilities segment includes its investment in the Helix Producer I and Kommandor LLC. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

