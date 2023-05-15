Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

