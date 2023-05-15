Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UFP Technologies and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $57.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 12.27% 23.96% 13.80% Integra LifeSciences 11.00% 16.29% 7.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $380.30 million 2.97 $41.79 million $6.10 24.32 Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.57 $180.55 million $2.06 23.81

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Integra LifeSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. ?Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. ?The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. The TT segment focuses on complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction, and peripheral nerve repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.