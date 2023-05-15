Comparing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 6 5 0 2.45

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.32%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $271.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Teleflex.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $48.06 million 1.17 $3.86 million $1.27 12.54 Teleflex $2.86 billion 4.10 $363.14 million $7.67 32.54

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% Teleflex 12.68% 15.80% 9.18%

Summary

Teleflex beats Pro-Dex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.