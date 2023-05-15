Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $71.22

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

