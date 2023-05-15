JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.58.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 82.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 171,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 919,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 450.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 72,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 838.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,308,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 1,169,146 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

