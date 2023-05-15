The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
