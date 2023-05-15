The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

