Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $160.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DRI opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.