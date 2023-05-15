Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $31.29

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after buying an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.62 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

