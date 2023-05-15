Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $167.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 282,713 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

