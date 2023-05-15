Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $81.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.82.
WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
