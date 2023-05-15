Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.70.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

TSE STN opened at C$78.91 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$83.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$79.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5039964 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.