Desjardins Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$89.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.70.

Stantec Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STN stock opened at C$78.91 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.32.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.5039964 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

