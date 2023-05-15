AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AcuityAds from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

ILLM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

