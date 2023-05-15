National Bank Financial Raises B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$7.75

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 31.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in B2Gold by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,880,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

