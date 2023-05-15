ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. ATCO’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ATCO

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLLF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.