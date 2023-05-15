BARK (NYSE:BARK) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Financial Analysis

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of BARK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64 BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 161.87%. BARK has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 258.49%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

This table compares Rent the Runway and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01% BARK -15.61% -41.40% -19.32%

Risk and Volatility

Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and BARK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.51 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.05 BARK $538.12 million 0.35 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.21

BARK has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BARK beats Rent the Runway on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.