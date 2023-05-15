Contrasting Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $3.53 million 14.84 -$19.88 million ($2.00) -2.57 Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$5.57 million ($2.06) -0.40

Synaptogenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Carisma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics N/A 6.70% 5.41% Synaptogenix N/A -18.58% -17.43%

Risk and Volatility

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and Synaptogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Synaptogenix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

