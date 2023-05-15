Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $76.07

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

