Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $48,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.45 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

