T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $93.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

