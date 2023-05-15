Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $102.83

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE DEN opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

