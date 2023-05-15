TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.