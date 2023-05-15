Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $188.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

