Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $194.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.41.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Chevron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.