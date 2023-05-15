Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $412.80

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $434.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.38. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.