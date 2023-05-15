Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $44.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

